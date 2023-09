ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A New York business is moving its headquarters from New York City to St. Louis.

‘Latch Incorporated’ will soon rebrand to ‘Door.com.’ The company will open a 48,000-square-foot facility on Price Road in Olivette.

It will bring more than 30 jobs to St. Louis. The company offers building operating systems.

Their new CEO is Jamie Siminoff, the founder of’ Ring Video Doorbells.’