Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered person advisory Friday evening for a newborn.

Kai Noel Joseph Gutierrez Nickel, 8 days old, was last seen in the 1100 block of Madison 419, located in Fredericktown, Missouri.

Police said they believed the newborn’s mother, Sarah Diggs, took him. Gutierrez Nickel is supposed to be taken into protective custody. The newborn is a white male, 1’9″ tall, and weighs 8 pounds.

Diggs, who is a possible suspect, is 28 years old, 5’4″ tall, and weighs 200 pounds. She is a white female with brown hair and eyes. The police were unable to locate her.

Anyone who has seen the newborn or potential suspect and has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 573-783-2234.