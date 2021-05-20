Manhunt for South Carolina suspects tied to St. Louis County murders

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A South Carolina murder suspect has been linked to two other murders in St. Louis this weekend.

Tyler Terry, 26, is wanted for a South Carolina murder that happened on May 2. Two more people were killed, at random, in St. Louis County last weekend. There is an ongoing manhunt for Tyler Terry in South Carolina after a shootout that happened Monday night. Adrienne Simpson, 34, was placed under arrest after the shootout.

Suspects Tyler Terry, 26, and Adrienne Simpson, 34

Brentwood Police Chief Joe Speiss shared a timeline of the investigation. He says that the suspects stole a license plate from a truck on May 15 in north St. Louis shortly before the murder in St. Louis County occurred. The plate was placed on the suspect’s silver vehicle.

Barbara Goodkin, 70, and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, were both shot and killed last Saturday night. The murders happened about an hour apart and not too far from each other.

Police say the suspects shot Dr. Zacharev during a robbery in the Bonefish Grill parking lot at 11:42 pm. Goodkin was shot multiple times at her car near Delmar and 170 around 45 minutes earlier. The same weapon used was in both murders.

“It was a very isolated series of events. It isn’t like we’ve got sociopaths running around shooting people and doing robberies every day. Yes, it is certainly very scary but it is a very isolated and unique event,” Chief Speiss said.

Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev

Police asked the public to share surveillance videos. They received evidence from businesses and people’s home cameras. They were able to determine that a vehicle matched both crime scenes.

Investigators had a partial plate match from the surveillance video. They reached out to the Real-Time Crime Center for help. They were able to match the stolen plate with a vehicle traveling to a place in north St. Louis. The suspects were going there to buy drugs on Sunday. The people who sold the suspects drugs helped police learn more about the suspects.

Police say the suspects then went to a hotel. They were last in St. Louis Sunday. That is the day after the St. Louis murders.

The suspects involved in the St. Louis murders then went to South Carolina. Officers pulled over the silver vehicle at around 11:00 pm Monday in South Carolina. A shoot-out occurred with suspect Tyler Terry. He fired several shots at officers before running off. Simpson was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken into police custody.

Police say that the suspects were involved in both murders in St. Louis. The crimes appear to be random. Investigators say that there appears to be nothing linking the victims in the crimes. Chief Joe Speiss says that this does not appear to be a hate crime.

“We also want to send our condolences to the families of the victims, to the friends of those victims as well,” University City Police Department Chief Larry Hampton said.

Police cannot find a tie between the suspects and St. Louis. They do not believe that Terry will come back to the area. Police are still searching for him in South Carolina.

The two suspects may be involved in many more crimes and the investigation has only just begun. A body found in a South Carolina ditch Wednesday. It was identified as the husband of Adrienne Simpson, the woman charged after a high-speed chase involving a murder suspect.

Officials said 33-year-old Eugene O’Brien Simpson was reported missing on May 2. His body was found in a ditch in Chester County Thursday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Seven St. Louis area investigators are heading to South Carolina to work on this case. The Jewish Federation of St. Louis has donated funds help cover some travel expenses.

Video sent to police from the public helped with the investigation. The case was solved with the help of video from home cameras and surveillance video.