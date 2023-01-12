ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will begin making its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on FOX2Now.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air.

We will also continue to make highlights of our newscasts available to you through video clips and other coverage after the live broadcast.

Breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered on FOX2Now.com as they occur, as well as on our mobile apps and social media platforms.