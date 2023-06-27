ST. LOUIS – The first big test for Robert F. Kenney, Jr., and his presidential campaign against fellow Democrat Joe Biden unfolds Wednesday night in a NewsNation town hall.

RFK, Jr., 69, will sit down with voters and NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas in Chicago.

NewsNation Political Editor Chris Stirewalt spoke with FOX 2 on Tuesday about what’s at stake.

“We know from poll after poll that most Democrats, the overwhelming majority of Democrats would like an alternative (to President Biden),” Stirewalt said. “But here’s what happens on stage in Chicago: the theoretical becomes the practical. It’s one thing to say, ‘I’d like something different,’ ok, but who? So, this is when you go from anybody to a ‘somebody’ as voters get to know you. How do you do it when you have somebody of Elizabeth’s caliber on stage with you, making sure you do answer, holding you to account for your answers. That is a different kind of test and one that I don’t think he’s faced so far.”

Kennedy, a passionate environmental lawyer, is known as the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy (JFK) and son of a former presidential candidate and U.S. Attorney General, Robert F. Kennedy (RFK), both of whom were assassinated. RFK, Jr., is also known for his extreme anti-vaccine views.

He’s calling attention to his physical fitness, posting a video on social media on Sunday of him doing pushups with no shirt; a contrast to 80-year-old President Biden, who nearly 3 of 4 voters in a recent poll say, has America on the wrong track. However, recent polls also show RFK Jr. trailing Biden by more than 50% in the race for the Democrat nomination.

“I think the message from Kennedy is: Biden’s old. Trump’s fat. I am fit. Let’s go,” Stirewalt said.

“I think Democrats have to start taking this seriously,” Stirewalt said. There has been maybe some mischief from the right trying to foist Kennedy onto the Democrats and pump him up. Democrats have to take this seriously: is this person a real contender? Are they ready to proceed with Joe Biden? It’s gut check time for Democrats.”

The interview with RFK Jr. is set for 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, on NewsNation.

There’s a listing for NewsNation on your cable/satellite/streaming service provider at https://www.newsnationnow.com/feedback/tv-provider/.