ST. LOUIS – A new book out examines news coverage and its impact on the political division in the United States.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt’s book “Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back” is available for purchase.

In an interview with FOX 2 News, Stirewalt explains how his experience working in political media inspired the book.

“What I watched over the course of my career has been how politics has moved from the periphery to the center of everything,” he said. “Increasingly, all stories get pushed through a political prism before we can talk about the reality.”

In “Broken News,” Stirewalt shares insights into polling methods and the number crunching that goes into making a call. We asked how he’ll help define NewsNation’s midterm election coverage.

“If we believe that aspirational fair news is important and we have to demonstrate that it can be profitable; that doing it the right way and doing it the hard way is worth it, then we’ve got an obligation to be the best,” Stirewalt said. “I think that’s what we’re on our way to being.”

So how would Stirewalt define “fair news?”

“It should be our aspiration in every story to present the multiple points of view. To present the controversy in a fair-minded way. Not to stack the deck in one direction or the other,” he said.

Stirewalt shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s impact on the midterms and potential presidential run in 2024.

“This is a challenging climate. If Republicans want to take advantage of that, they can’t be running around with their hair on fire talking about whether they worship Donald Trump or hate him like the devil,” Stirewalt said.

As voters prepare for midterms and beyond, Stirewalt offered advice to become savvier consumers of political news.

“You have to trust sources that are going to give you the full story. You have to be willing to be uncomfortable a little bit,” he said. “To be well-informed means to be a little bit uncomfortable.”