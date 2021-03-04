Newsweek: Mercy Hospital St. Louis ranked top 50 in nation’s best hospitals

ST. LOUIS – Newsweek Magazine has ranked Mercy Hospital St. Louis as one of the top 50 hospitals in the world for 2021.

According to Newsweek, Mercy St. Louis ranked number 38 out of the over one-thousand hospitals observed.

To provide accurate results of the ranking, Newsweek and Statista collected three sets of data: hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience, and various medical key performance indicators.

Mercy St. Louis is a CMS Five-Star Hospital, a 100 Top Hospital by Watson Health, and a Leapfrog Top Hospital and Leapfrog Straight A hospital.