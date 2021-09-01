Nexstar to donate $2 million to Feeding American over next two years

BRIDGETON, Mo. – It was a busy Wednesday afternoon at the St. Louis Area Foodbank in Bridgeton as volunteers have been busy boxing up canned food items and dry goods for families in the bistate region.

A partnership between Nexstar and hunger relief organization Feeding America is helping organizations like St. Louis Area Foodbank to make sure those in need have access to a good meal.

“Today is the start of Hunger Action Month,” said Meredith Knopp, president & CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank. “It’s an opportunity for the 200 food banks that make up the Feeding America network shine a light on the opportunity to decrease the problem of food insecurity.”

“We’re focused here at the St. Louis Area Foodbank on the 26 counties we serve in Missouri and Illinois.”

Food insecurity in St. Louis and around the country has become an even bigger issue during the pandemic as food banks and pantries seeing an increase in demand.

“Right now, we estimate there’s approximately 430,000 people in the 26 counties served by the St. Louis Area Foodbank that struggle with food insecurity,” Knopp said.

“We’ve seen those numbers go up during the pandemic. People are struggling to find food for the very first time. So, we want to be a resource.”

Now Nexstar, the company that owns KPLR and KTVI, has announced a commitment to donate $2 million dollars in television airtime and financial support to Feeding America through 2023.

“So Nexstar is committed over several years not only in cash but donated airtime to Feeding America, the largest organization in the country dedicated to raising awareness about food insecurity and eradicating hunger in our country,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar Chairman & CEO.

“It’s all 200 radio and television stations, cable network and our digital platforms, banned together during the month of September to try and raise money and awareness to eradicate hunger in America.”

Knopp said, “So, it’s a really great opportunity.”