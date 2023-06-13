ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An apartment complex in St. Charles sat quiet Tuesday afternoon after police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a double shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Many residents at Metro on 5th remained fearful after a double shooting left a swarm of police there for hours. The gunfire erupted on the second floor of Building 21 in Clock Tower Square. As the homicide investigation continues, residents who live in the same building share what they heard Monday night.

“I heard three shots. I looked at my boyfriend and said, ‘Did you hear that?'” said a long-time resident.

She said she was returning home from a trip when she heard the gunshots go off. She was not the only one at the apartment complex who voiced the moments they heard gunfire go off.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on Monday, and by early Tuesday, detectives had swarmed the scene. Residents said crime doesn’t typically happen in the area.

St. Charles police found two people shot. A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. The man was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“These kids don’t realize… whatever the situation was, it’s not worth your life, or nobody else’s life,” said another resident. “It terrified me … you think you’re safe behind the door, but it’s not the case anymore.”

One neighbor who lives next door to where the incident happened said he knew the 20-year-old who died and believes it was a brother and sister who were shot. He said he heard the young woman run out of the apartment screaming for her life.

With the assistance of the University City Police Department, the 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody at his residence in the same apartment complex. The suspect is now facing criminal charges.

It’s a situation that has those who live in the community worried about what could happen next.

“We’re just living in the last days,” said a resident.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims and the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300.