NFL owners fined for failing to turn over financials

ST. LOUIS – Lawyers for the National Football League and the St. Louis interests suing them over Stan Kroenke’s move of the Rams to Los Angeles were back in a St. Louis circuit courtroom Wednesday afternoon, with the judge in the case asking sharp questions about why several league owners have failed abide by a previous motion months after they were ordered to do so.

Judge Christopher McGraugh had already ordered Kroenke and several other team owners to turn over financial records.

The owners of the Chiefs, Cowboys, Patriots, and Giants have so far failed to comply fully with the order. The records would help St. Louis attorneys know how much they could seek in damages in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in January.

McGraugh issued fines to the Chiefs’ Clark Hunt ($5K), the Patriots’ Robert Kraft ($5K), the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones (8K), and the Giants’ John Mara (8K), and also ordered the reimbursement of $25,000 worth of St. Louis legal fees.

He also ordered a show cause hearing where owners could be ordered held in contempt on Dec. 3.

Clayton-based attorney Joel Schwartz is not involved with the case. He tells FOX 2 the fines should not come as a surprise.

“The judge ordered something to be done and quite frankly it wasn’t done,” Schwartz said. “I don’t think owners anticipated how far this might go.”

Some St. Louis fans hope the lawsuit leads to either a new team or hefty punitive damages.

Schwartz predicts the two sides will eventually reach a settlement.

“I imagine that there is a number that can be reached by both sides that would be agreeable,” he said.