ST. LOUIS – ESPN is reporting a big loss for Los Angeles Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke. According to the report, Kroenke’s fellow NFL owners have agreed to make him cover most of a massive, $790 million legal settlement over moving the team from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016.

As we approach the first anniversary of that historic settlement, we’re getting a little clarity on who’s actually paying the money. It looks like Kroenke is going to have to cough up more than 72% of it. His fellow owners will each cover less than 1%.

The settlement agreement stipulated only the amount the NFL was to pay St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA). It did not spell out how much each owner would have to pay.

The report says NFL owners are set to approve the plan at their ongoing meetings in New York. Of that $790 million total, which has already been paid to St. Louis, Kroenke is to reimburse the league $571 million. The remaining $219 million amounts to about $7.1 million (about 0.8%) for each of other 31 owners.

“From my perspective, because Mr. Kroenke initiated this move, it’s his responsibility,” said Patrick Rishe, a sports economist with Washington University in St. Louis. “He’s the one that was fighting this for the longest time, extending the cost of the whole lawsuit. So, in my mind, him paying the lion’s share of the settlement is the appropriate thing…this is not going to tickle. He’s not going to be pleased about this at all.”

“Go collect it from the guy,” said Frank Palubiak, a longtime St. Louis Rams fan. “Stick it to him. There’s no mercy for Kroenke in this city, at all. The bottom line is, I haven’t watched an NFL game since he left. Now, if he reimburses the owners, it might bring me back to watch the NFL.”

“It would have been better if he could pay all of it,” Ricardo Franco said.

Franco is from San Diego. His former hometown team, the Chargers, moved to Los Angeles in 2016 as well, and plays its home games in Kroenke’s stadium in Inglewood.

“Not giving the city the choice to really come up with a deal and just say, ‘No, I’m leaving no matter what,’ it kind of burns,” he said.

“At the end of this day, this will be a drop in the ocean, a big drop nonetheless, but a just drop in the ocean for one of the wealthiest owners in pro sports,” Rishe said. “Getting the money when we did was crucial. Now the question is, ‘How are we going to use it?’ This is a large sum of money that can go to great good but there’s got to be some cooperation. If it’s not there, I’m very concerned about what happens to those resources.”

St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the RSA have just agreed to invest their $515 million from the settlement into U.S. Treasury bills, where it will earn more than $16 million per year in interest. However, the three entities are still sparring in secret negotiations over how to split and spend what will turn out to be mostly Kroenke’s money.