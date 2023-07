ST. LOUIS — A pro-football player from St. Louis gives back to the community. He’s making sure area students are training right.

Safety Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers. The CBC alum made it to the NFL despite being undrafted. He offered a free football camp Sunday at his alma mater for youngsters from fifth grade to high school seniors.

Owens has one other claim to fame. In April, he married gymnastics legend Simone Biles.