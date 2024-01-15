ST. LOUIS – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) are looking for people with innovative solutions to help stop illegal fishing. This new challenge has a million-dollar prize pool.

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is a critical issue threatening the sustainability of marine ecosystems. It contributes significantly to the decline and potential collapse of fisheries. This impacts regional and global economies, food systems, and the ecological balance. The challenge aims to address this global crisis by leveraging cutting-edge ideas and technologies.

The competition is open to U.S. citizens, U.S.-owned and operated companies, institutes of higher learning, and start-ups. The unique format of the challenge allows for individual applicants, teams, or partnered teams to present their innovative ideas.

A total of $1 million in prizes will be distributed. From the proposal round, up to ten finalists will each receive $25,000 and an invitation to the next round. In the pitch round, the top three winners will receive additional prizes: $500,000 for 1st place, $200,000 for 2nd place, and $50,000 for 3rd place. All finalists may have the opportunity for follow-on contracts with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, regardless of their final ranking.

The fishing challenge relies solely on unclassified data and methods. This approach will enable the NGA to share information more quickly and easily across governmental and international platforms, fostering a collaborative environment for addressing this critical issue.

Interested participants can find detailed information about the prize challenge, including eligibility criteria, prize specifics, a calendar of important challenge dates, and application instructions, on the official challenge website. The deadline to submit a first forecast attempt is February 16.