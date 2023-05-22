ST. LOUIS – Niall Horan is coming to Maryland Heights for his upcoming “The Show” tour.

The show will be held at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 12, 2024.

Horan is going to perform his single “The Show,” which will be out on June 9, 2023, and other songs from his solo albums.

Horan, who is from Mullingar, Ireland, was a member of One Direction. His album debut, Flicker, was number one on the Billboard 200 in October 2017. It also went platinum in five countries and gold in seven.

Presale tickets start on Tuesday, May 30. You can find more details here.

General admission tickets will be on sale Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. To purchase the tickets, click here.