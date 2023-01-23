ST. LOUIS – In support of their 10th studio album, rock band Nickelback has announced their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will host one of the band’s 38-city shows on Thursday, August 3. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets all this week.

GET ROLLIN’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon., Jun. 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Wed., Jun. 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri., Jun. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri., Jun. 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

Tues., Jun. 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Thurs., Jun. 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sat., Jun. 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun., Jun. 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed., Jun. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri., Jun. 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat., Jul. 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thurs., Jul. 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat., Jul. 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun., Jul. 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed., Jul. 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri., Jul. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat., Jul. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tues., Jul. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thurs., Jul. 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat., Jul. 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun., Jul. 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat., Jul. 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun., Jul. 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tues., Aug. 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thurs., Aug. 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat., Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon., Aug. 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed., Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri., Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Sun., Aug. 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed., Aug. 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri., Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat., Aug. 19. – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tues., Aug. 22. – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thurs., Aug. 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat., Aug. 26. – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun., Aug. 27. – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Wed., Aug. 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Nickelback has received nine Grammy Award nominations and were dubbed the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009.