ST. LOUIS – Stand-up comedian and St. Louis native Nikki Glaser is set for one hometown show next year during her 2024 comedy tour.

Glaser will visit the Fabulous Fox Theatre on April 27, 2024, as part of “The Good Girl Tour,” which began earlier this year.

Glaser is a Kirkwood High School graduate. She’s been involved with several Comedy Central programs, including roasts and stand-up specials like “You Up With Nikki Glaser.” A 2022 Netflix series called “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” also chronicles her life and work as a comedian.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets online or call the Fox Theatre at 314-534-1111 for ticket options.