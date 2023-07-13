DES PERES, Mo. – St. Louis area Schnuck Markets in Missouri and Illinois have a new frozen pizza. The exclusive deal with Every True Tiger Brands features the image of three Mizzou football players on the label.

The product is possible because of recent changes in college sports rules. Name, image, and likeness rules created a path for student-athletes to be compensated.

“We look at it as a win-win for Mizzou, their athletes, and also Schnucks customers,” said Zach Collins, Schnuck Markets media and sponsorships brand manager.

Schnucks dubbed the debut creation “Pizza With the Mizzou Crew”. The mega-meat, thin-crust pizza features Mizzou football players Ty’Ron Hopper, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Kris Abrams-Draine. The pizza features pepperoni, bacon, and sausage.

“When you come and you buy a pizza at Schnucks, you’re helping not only Mizzou athletics, but you’re also helping the Mizzou athletes themselves,” Collins said.

Female athletes will also be featured. Every two months, Schnucks will introduce a new frozen pizza variety that will feature different in-season Mizzou athletes.

“We’re excited to have this first one, but as we roll out new ones, you can only find them at Schnucks,” Collins said.

He said plans are also in the works for other new deals related to ice cream, candy, coffee, and other products.