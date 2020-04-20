Nine additional state agencies will see budget cuts in Missouri due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced an additional budget fallout from COVID-19. He announced on Monday the state’s budget would be restricted by $47 million. That’s in addition to a previous $180 million in cuts the governor announced earlier this month.

The specific agencies seeing cuts were released following the governor’s briefing on Tuesday. Those agencies are the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Office of Administration, Department of Revenue, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Social Services, and the Department of Economic Development.

The Office of the Attorney General and the General Assembly have also worked to identify savings in their own budgets, according to Parson.

Protestors upset with the current stay-at-home order are expected to demonstrate outside the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday. Parson said as long they follow the social distancing orders, they have every right to protest. He said he hopes Missourians will focus on the recent announcement that May 4 is when the state will start to lift restrictions.

“We are seeing signs in the data that Missouri is slowing the course of COVID-19,” Parson said. “On Saturday I spoke with the infectious disease doctors from across the state and the common theme is that we are seeing stabilization in the healthcare system. This is very encouraging news and we will continue to be data-driven in our approach. We are cautiously optimistic that we are beginning to stabilize and we are preparing to reopen Missouri for business. “

Parson added he expects the number of cases to continue to grow as more testing becomes available.

Monday’s briefing also included an update from Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten regarding personal protective equipment recalled after it was delivered to first responders. She said all three vendors who sold the state the masks have refunded the state its money.