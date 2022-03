AFFTON, Mo. – Nine Mile Garden opens for its third season today. The food truck garden on Gravois Road in Affton will celebrate with a Fat Tuesday-themed event featuring beads, a Mardi Gras-themed cocktail menu, and live music by Hosteen and the Aztechs.

The food trucks are open daily for lunch from eleven to two and for dinner from five to nine. Brunch is available on Sundays from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.