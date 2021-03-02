No bail allowed for suspect in Arnold home break-in

ARNOLD, Mo. – An Arnold family is relieved after bail was denied for the man who broke into their home over the weekend and barricaded himself inside a 2-year-old’s bedroom.

“Him being back in the community is not something we have to worry about,” Kevin Andert said. “Unbelievable relief for our family.”

Last Saturday, 42-year-old Darin Stallman allegedly broke into Andert’s home through a garage window.

Once inside, Stallman is said to have barricaded himself inside Andert’s 2-year-old son’s room. Stallman was eventually arrested by Arnold Police in neighbor Dan Shumaker’s front yard.

Stallman asked Shumaker to call the police, claiming someone was trying to hurt him.

“I calmly talked to him and asked him who he was, what was going on, who was trying to hurt him,” Shumaker said. “Just try to get him to calm down and talk because by the way he was dressed, he clearly was not just out and about; it was kind of spontaneous. Something had happened.”

Stallman was charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping. He’s being held at Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro without bond.

On Sunday, Andert was concerned his family might see Stallman again if was able to bail out and return to his parents’ home. Stallman is the adult son of one of Andert’s next-door neighbors.

“My wife was able to go down to the county courthouse and get orders of protection in place,” Andert said. “So that way we can make sure he can’t come back to the house next door; that we are least covered within 300 feet of our home.”

Knowing that won’t be a possibility brought a sense of closure to Andert after a stressful last few days for his family.

“We were able to tell them this is a situation where he’s in jail and he’s not able to get out of jail,” he said.