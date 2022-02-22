No bail for Rockwood School District employee accused of sexual abuse

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There will be no bail for an employee of the Rockwood School District accused of sexually abusing a student with Down’s syndrome.

That ruling was handed down Tuesday morning following a bond hearing at St. Louis County Circuit Court.

On Feb. 17, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Robert Smith of Villa Ridge with first-degree sexual abuse. His bail was initially at $300,000.

At Tuesday’s bond reduction hearing, Smith’s attorney requested a reduced bail of $50,000 and allowance to post real estate as collateral.

Robert Smith

The victim’s father attended the hearing, as well as detectives from the Eureka Police Department and the executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.

According to Lt. Michael Werges, a spokesman for the Eureka Police Department, the crime occurred on Feb. 11. A resource officer at Eureka Senior High School was alerted to a possible sexual assault.

The officer learned Smith when Smith made non-consensual contact with a student in the Special School District.

Prosecutors said the student was incapable of offering consent and that Smith knew this.

If convicted, Smith faces between three and 10 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.