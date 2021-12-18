No bomb found after attempted bank robbery suspect says one was in car

ST. LOUIS – Police have a St. Ann road blocked off after an attempted bank robbery suspect told authorities there was a bomb in his car while being arrested.

The St. Ann police chief says a man tried to rob a bank in Bridgeton. He was later caught in front of the St. Ann police department. Police say as he was being handcuffed he yelled there was a bomb in his car.

Police closed St. Charles Rock Road near the police department while officers investigated.

Authorities determined there was no bomb but the FBI are being called in to investigate.

The road is expected to be open within the hour.