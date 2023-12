ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Winter Wonderland is back at Tilles Park in Ladue for its 38th year, but some changes are in place.

St. Louis County Parks is not bringing back its carriage rides or walk nights. The only option to view the holiday lights is from your car.

The company Winter Wonderland rented horse carriages from is no longer in business and the park is losing access to a nearby parking lot. That’s where people could park before walking through the lights.