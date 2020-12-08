No charges to be filed in the shooting death of Terry Tillman outside Galleria

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced there will be no charges connected to the shooting death of Terry Tillman outside the Galleria in 2019.

Bell said video evidence demonstrates Tillman walked through the mall with a high-capacity extended magazine that was visible at his waist. Guns at the mall are not permitted.

Two police officers approached Tillman about the gun and had a brief conversation with him. The discussion ended with Tillman running with the gun in his hand.

Bells said police chased Tillman through the mall and into the parking lot before crossing the street into the bank parking lot. Throughout the chase, police ordered Tillman to put down the gun but he did not comply.

According to Bell, a video from the bank shows a Richmond Heights police officer running up a set of stairs, chasing Tillman. The video shows that Tillman, who had briefly been out of the officer’s line of sight, ran down the stairs directly toward the officer.

Members of the media were permitted to watch the video. The footage shows Tillman holding the gun and moving within five feet of the officer. The video then shows Tillman ran toward the officer with his gun raised and the officer shot Tillman multiple times.

The video shows the officer stopped shooting when Tillman dropped his gun.

The video also recorded efforts to try and save Tillman’s life. Tillman died shortly after.

Bell did relay this information with Tillman’s family before updating the media.

A spokesman for the prosecuting attorney’s office said the Tillman family reviewed the video of the incident with Bell. After viewing the video, the family asked that the video remain private and Bell agreed not to release the video to the general public.

