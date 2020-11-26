No empty dog bowls: Stray Rescue sharing massive pet food donation with those in need

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue is lucky. The animals they help do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

“We’re super thrilled to have Blue Buffalo as our food partner here. They’ve been our partner for several years,” said Aimee Dearsley, Stray Rescue’s director of development.

But in this pandemic year, more people are out of work, facing tight finances, and may have to make a decision between feeding their pets or feeding themselves or, unfortunately, having to surrender their pet to a shelter.

“A home is always best, of course. We want to be able to keep families together,” Dearsley said.

Blue Buffalo stepped up again; donating 40,000 pounds of dog food to the rescue.

“This is an additional donation that Blue Buffalo has given us over and above the donations they’ve already given us for our own shelter pets and our foster families,” Dearsley said.

When COVID-19 first struck back in March, Stray Rescue wanted to help and they launched a pet food pantry to do just that. The pantry will distribute the food to families and to other pet food pantries. They’ve already been able to assist one hundred families.

“This is just our way to give back to the community and make sure people are able to feed their pets, fill their bellies, and have a happy Thanksgiving.”

If you are in need of assistance, send an email to julia@strayrescue.org or call Stray Rescue at 314-771-6121 and they will get you the food that you need. And cat families, they can assist you as well.