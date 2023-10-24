ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – No-excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday for the November 7 special election in parts of St. Louis County.

That includes the cities of Ladue, Manchester and St. John, as well as the village of Riverview and the Rockwood R6 School District. You can vote at the Board of Elections Office in St. Ann.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. One key issue on the ballot is the annexation of a large portion of land in St. Louis County by the city of Manchester.