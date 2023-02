ST. LOUIS – No-Excuse Absentee voting begins Tuesday for the March 7 primary in St. Louis City.

In the past, voters had to have a reason to vote absentee before election day, but now you can vote absentee without a reason. However, you do need a photo ID.

You can vote at the City Election Board Office, or at three library branches – Buder, Schlafly, or Walnut Park. This is the first election for aldermen in 14 wards, which was reduced from 28.