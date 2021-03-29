No ‘guilty’ verdicts in trial of St. Louis officers accused of beating undercover detective

ST. LOUIS – Jurors did not return a single guilty verdict Monday in the trial of three St. Louis Police officers accused of beating an undercover detective during a 2017 protest downtown.

Former officers Dustin Boone and Christopher Myers, and current officer Steven Korte, were each charged with depriving Detective Luther Hall of his civil rights. Myers was also charged with destroying evidence by allegedly smashing Hall’s phone. Korte was charged with allegedly lying to the FBI.

Korte was found not guilty on all counts. Myers was acquitted on the civil rights charge but the jury was hung on the charge of destroying evidence. The jury could also not reach a verdict on the civil rights charge against Boone.

Detective Hall was working undercover with a partner during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. They were documenting potential crimes when they got split up in the chaos on the night of Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hall said he encountered uniformed police near Tucker and 14th Street. Prosecutors allege Boone, Myers, and Korte attacked and beat Hall after mistaking him for a protester.

Hall was left with a pinkie-sized hole in his lip and required spinal fusion surgery in his neck.

The vast majority of testimony against the defendants during the trial came from fellow police officers.

Defense attorneys said in spite of all of the photo and video evidence, nothing shows the three officers had a role in the beating. They said the prosecution was based on speculation, lies, and innuendo.