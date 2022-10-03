ST. LOUIS – There are no injuries after a home in south St. Louis caught fire Monday morning.

The St Louis. Fire Department responded to the house fire on Pennsylvania Avenue near Iron Street at around 2:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nick Lopez was on the scene as emergency responders were able to gain control of the fire and save the home.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.