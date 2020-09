ST. CHARLES, Mo .- A school bus was involved in an accident Tuesday afternoon on Cave Springs Boulevard at Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Fourteen students from the St. Charles School District were on the bus but none of them were hurt.

However, the bus driver received minor injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital also with minor injuries.

