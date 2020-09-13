Second alarm fire at De Soto nursing home forces evacuation

DE SOTO, MO. – No one was injured in a second alarm fire at the Villas Nursing and Residential Care in De Soto Sunday at 9:10 a.m.

De Soto Rural Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that they were dispatched for smoke in the building. When they arrived they found the source and evacuated residents.

“A second alarm was struck for manpower, equipment, and additional ambulances to care for the residents and the emergency personnel on the scene,” De Soto Rural Fire Protection District said.

Authorities said the fire was extinguished quickly and residents returned to their rooms once the building was safe.

Photo from De Soto Rural Fire Protection District.

