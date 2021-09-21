No ‘magic solution’ to fixing violence in St. Louis City says Public Safety director

ST. LOUIS– The morning after a downtown St. Louis shooting that killed one person and injured three others, the Public Safety Director said there is no ‘magic solution’ to fixing the violence that is plaguing our city.

The shooting happened at 20th and St. Charles streets, one block south of Washington Avenue, at about 8:40 p.m.

The victims were attending a candlelight vigil for Demetrise Thomas, 27, who was shot and killed at basically the same location Monday just before 1:00 a.m.

Public Safety Director Dan Isom also said the state’s lax gun laws make it easy for weapons to fall into the wrong hands.

He said it will take partnerships from groups across downtown and other neighborhoods to improve public safety in the city.

“What is particularly egregious was these individuals were targeted in mourning, perpetuating a cycle of violence these individuals were praying would end,” said Isom.

He said there is no evidence so far that this shooting was gang-related.

Last week, a new anti-crime task force was launched in an effort to make downtown safer for all. Eight people are dead and 14 others wounded after a violent 72-hour period over the weekend in St. Louis. That was before last night’s shooting.

Approximately 30 additional police officers are now patrolling the streets downtown on weekends with the hope of curbing crime.

The city has set a new curfew for minors. Police are enforcing the curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

Isom did say the recent spike of crime downtown is inconsistent with moving into September and October.