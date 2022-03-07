No mask mandate in St. Louis area on 2-year anniversary of first COVID case

ST. LOUIS – Monday marks the two-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID case in Missouri, and it was in St. Louis County. Since then, there has been an enormous amount of tragedy with many people becoming sick and dying from COVID.

Now things are looking much more positive. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is set to speak on COVID Monday morning. He is expected to say that there is optimism on this two-year anniversary of the pandemic.

St. Louis City ended its mask mandate over the weekend. Mask mandates in St. Louis County and in Illinois ended a week ago, but they are still required in some places. There is a federal mask mandate on public transit through at least March 18, and masks are also still required in airports.

After many months of hospital workers treating a lot of COVID patients, hospitalizations have dropped rapidly as the omicron variant has declined. Average daily cases in St. Louis County are now below 90, the county’s positivity rate is around five percent, and COVID vaccinations are now widely available.

At a briefing Monday morning from the St. Louis County Health Department’s headquarters in Berkeley, Page is expected to say that the local response to COVID has been quick, equitable, and based on data and science. FOX 2 has also been told that Page will likely say that protecting lives has always been the priority.

On a separate issue, Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore said Page will also sign an executive order Monday expanding reproductive and sexual health services at the county health department. Moore said a key part of that order will be to provide information about and access to various contraceptives.