No Powerball jackpot winner means the next drawing is for $575 million

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $575 million. No one hit the jackpot during Monday night’s drawing. The cash value of the jackpot is around $409.3 million.

The winning numbers in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing are 02,13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22. Players in Missouri have until 8:59 p.m. Wednesday night to buy a Powerball ticket for the next jackpot.

“It’s fun when our players get to dream and have a little fun with large jackpots, but we also want everyone to play responsibly,” writes May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “It only takes a single ticket to win, whether the jackpot is $20 million or half a billion.”

The last time the Powerball jackpot was this big was in October 2021 at $700 million. That win doesn’t hold a candle to the 2016 jackpot of 1.6 billion.

Your chances of winning are not great at one in 292.2 million. Here are five things more likely to happen:

  • Being killed by hornets, wasps or bees
  • Becoming president of the United States. Those odds are about 1 in 1 million.
  • Becoming a movie star:
  • Going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury. Those odds are about 1 in 115,300, according to Deseret News.
  • Having conjoined twins. The odds of birthing conjoined twins are about 1 in 200,000, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

