No ticket needed: Muny creates online variety show to entertain St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Coronavirus concerns may have forced Muny productions off the stage, but the Forest Park theatre has come up with a way to continue their summer tradition of entertaining.

It’s called the Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live! and it will be on the Muny’s YouTube Channel each Monday at 8:15PM from July 20 through August 17. The theatre says it was spurred to creativity by the thousands of patrons who have reached out saying they miss the summer staple.

The live-streamed program will feature historic footage from past Muny shows, new songs and dances from Muny artists, as well as a Muny-themed gameshow, cast reunion sing-alongs, and more. Each week promises to have a little bit of something for everyone.

“Everything old is new again and for those of us of a certain age, we remember there was an era in television where there were always these Sumer variety hours,” says Mike Isaacson, Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer. “(They) Were these crazy things were put together. What if we did that because it would allow us a certain freedom. And create something specifically for this moment, for the community, and make it live so we are recreating that central idea of theatre.”

This is the first summer that the Muny stage will remain empty in 102 seasons.

“The Muny has always been a place, throughout its history, whatever was going on in the world surrounding it, wars, recession, strife, everything, there was the Muny and it was the place St. Louis came to. So, we were not going to just throw that responsibility away,” explains Isaacson.

The first star-filled lineup will be announced this Friday ahead of the July 20, 2020 premiere show. Each Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live! show will only be repeated once, on the Thursday night following.