‘No’ to Proposition 1 in the City of St. Louis restricts employees from living outside city boundaries

ST. LOUIS – In a near 50-50 draw, the City of St. Louis voted against amending Section 2 of Article VIII of the City of St. Louis Charter, which “requires all officers and employees of [the city] to reside within the City’s boundaries.”

“There was a proposition on the ballot,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson during a Facebook briefing on Wednesday, “as to whether or not the city could hire people who live in St. Louis County for example, or somewhere else, and allow them to work for the city while living somewhere else.”

You may have seen it on your November 3 ballot as Proposition 1. A “yes” vote would have permitted the employees of the City of St. Louis, except for city agency and department directors appointed by the mayor, to reside outside city limits. A “no” vote would require all city employees to live within the boundaries. With all the votes in, results showed 49.9 percent voted “yes” and 50.1 percent voted “no.”

Those who voted no claim that having employees who work for and live in the city establishes a sense of community pride and comradery. They would know the people working in their community represent the people living there as well.

The idea of it sounds great, but for the actual employees, it has caused conflict of interest.

House Bill 46 was approved by Governor Mike Parson September 21, which exempts safety employees, like police, firefighters, and EMT, from retaining primary residence in the City of St. Louis until September 2023. Any personnel hired after August 31, 2023 as an employee of the city is subject to a seven-year residency requirement.

A former firefighter for the St. Louis Fire Department said the residency restriction was an issue he faced during his time of service. He has asked to remain anonymous but said, “The people that are good with Prop 1 are the people that actually live in the city, but there are people who don’t live in the city that have always fought against it. l live in St. Louis County, and when I got the job with the city I was forced to move there. My insurance doubled and the crime rate is higher in the city.”

The issue? Not all employees who work for the city want to live there, but since Proposition 1 was not passed, they may not have the option.

FOX 2 contacted the mayor’s office to see how this charter amendment is affecting hiring. A representative for the office said they have 1,000 vacant positions open for the City of St. Louis. Having a larger hiring pool would have helped fill them at a faster rate, but the people have voted, so their main focus is finding qualified individuals within city boundaries to hire.