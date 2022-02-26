Nobody wants war on their land’: Ukrainian community in St. Louis weighs in on Russian invasion

ST. LOUIS – The Ukrainian community and those standing in solidarity with them during this time of war gathered Saturday morning in a car parade to bring awareness to the Russian invasion happening overseas.

Participants in the Car Parade Against War met at Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles County Saturday morning and finished their ride near the entrance of Tower Grove Park. People held Ukrainian flags and wore matching colored hats and hand gloves, as well as traditional Ukrainian headscarves. Signs read “STOP WAR” along with other messages related to Vladimir Putin and the invasive, deadly attack Russia is taking against Ukraine.

While thousands of people were celebrating Mardi Gras in St. Louis, those at the rally said we cannot lose sight of the innocent bloodshed happening in Ukraine and the threat it poses to democracy and freedom, even in the United States.

“We all are here because we are directly touched by what’s happening,” said Liza, a rally participant. “People in [the United States] don’t take it seriously. I don’t think they understand that nothing is going to stop Putin, and they don’t understand that today is Ukraine, tomorrow is Europe, and after tomorrow it’s the U.S. I know U.S. has the strongest army in the world, but still, nobody wants war in their land.”

