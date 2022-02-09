Nominate an outstanding business for the ‘Grow St. Charles’ award

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The city of St. Charles is now accepting nominations for the Grow St. Charles Award. This award is presented to a local business each year that has made an extraordinary impact on the city.

They are looking for businesses that overcome challenges, have amazing employees, helped the community, or embrace environmentally-friendly initiatives. Last year’s winner was Boulevard Senior Living of Saint Charles. The senior community goes out of their way to help the environment, support their staff, and for input from residents on how to further improve their quality of life.

Nominate a local business by visiting www.stcEcoDev.com. All licensed businesses in the City of St. Charles are eligible. Nominations must be submitted by Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 5:00 pm.