ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s non-emergency hotline becomes fully automated, Thursday.

SLMPD says this change will help remove non-urgent calls from the city’s 911 communications Center that could interfere with emergencies. The automated system will direct callers to the appropriate city department.

Non-emergency calls are intended for parking violations, crime tips, and other court related information. That number is 314-231-1212.

Emergency calls will still be handled by 911 dispatch operators.