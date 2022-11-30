CLAYTON, Mo. – A Sappington man is accused of taking his children, whom he did not have custody of, and fleeing across the Midwest.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 28.

Police claim Christopher Gonzalez contacted his daughter on her cellphone around 3:15 p.m., violating a court order prohibiting him from contacting his children.

By 5:20 p.m., the children’s mother called police to report them missing, Washington said.

Police in Alberta Lea, Minnesota, located both children and Gonzalez on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gonzalez was arrested without further incident.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Gonzalez with one count of interference with custody – removed from state or concealed. Gonzalez is being healed on a $20,000 cash-only bond.