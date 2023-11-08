ST. LOUIS – The nonprofit Rebuilding Together St. Louis is celebrating three decades of helping people in the community with home repairs.

“Where I had the leak, they redid the ceiling for me and they did the yard. I am truly grateful and blessed,” Sandra Walls said.

Walls said Rebuilding Together changed her life when they came out earlier in the year to fix her home with repairs, some of which she didn’t even know she needed.

“They gave me a new roof; they put in LED lighting in the hallway and basement; and then they also gave me a new hot water tank,” she said.

Walls attended Wednesday evening’s event to celebrate 30 years of the organization that helps so many people across the area.

“Over the last 30 years, we’ve helped more than four thousand homeowners in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. We’ve done more than 70 community spaces where we work on community centers or schools or community gardens,” Elaine Powers, Rebuilding Together’s executive director, said.

Powers said the nonprofit mainly serves veterans and older adults.

“Sometimes it’s financial limitations, physical limitations, just a lot of things that sometimes make it so that people just need help with basic safety repairs in their homes,” she said.

Powers said they are going to continue helping more people like Walls with repairs to handrails, plumbing, and more.

“I don’t think I would still be in my home if they had not repaired the roofing,” Walls said.