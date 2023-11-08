ST. LOUIS – Despite the recent warm weather, we know winter weather is around the corner, and major corporations are stepping up to help children in need.

“We all do our business job day-to-day, but we all recognize that there are more important things,” Andrew Moehleah, FedEx’s regional sales manager for St. Louis, said.

FedEx partnered with the national nonprofit Operation Warm to hand out 400 coats to children at Buder Elementary School.

“Connect children in underserved communities to the basic needs they need to thrive,” Kylie O’Donoghue, senior manager of Operation Warm, said.

Operation Warm provides winter coats and shoes to 18,000 kids across the country, thanks to its partnership with the transportation and logistics giant.