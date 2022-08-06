UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Leaders from Harrison’s Referral Services, a St. Louis nonprofit, spent their Saturday helping out flood victims in need of essential services.

A crew from Harrison’s handed out cleaning supplies, food, diapers, toiletries, and those in need. They also offered free hot dogs, snacks and other refreshments.

The nonprofit helps women and children with domestic violence services. Hundreds of flood victims have also spent the last week-plus seeking help at multi-agency resource centers in the St. Louis area.