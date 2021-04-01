Nonprofit helps victims of sex trafficking through jujitsu training

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A new nonprofit is aimed at helping victims of sex trafficking through jujitsu.

Samantha Mullins, a St. Louis County police officer, and Christina Houck have been practicing the martial art for years. Along with their passion for the sport, they also realized they both have a passion to help survivors of sex trafficking.

The women started the nonprofit A New Grip to teach jujitsu to survivors of sex trafficking.

“We are not teaching these girls self-defense so it never happens again, because you can’t guarantee something like that,” Houck said. “So, our entire thing is to be able to take jujitsu and use it as a form of therapy and exercise so these girls are kind of able to take back their lives and find their inner peace again.”

Mullins said she heard about program that help veterans with PTSD through jujitsu and thought why can’t is be the same for survivors of sex trafficking.

“Jujitsu in and of itself provides critical thinking skills that you otherwise wouldn’t obtain,” Mullins said. “It’s kind of like a game of chess when you’re on the mat. You have a problem placed in front of you and you can either cry, roll up in a ball and be done with it, or use your critical thinking skills overcome the problem in front of you and move forward.”

Right now, A New Grip is collaborating with other nonprofits to put survivors through a jujitsu program. Then if they want to continue the practice, the goal is to be able to sponsor the survivor, paying for their equipment and gym membership for a year.