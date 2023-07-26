WILDWOOD, Mo. – The hot weather is affecting a local nonprofit organization that rescues horses and provides therapy to people with mental, physical, and psychological challenges.

Afternoon rain and cloudy skies meant temperatures around the St. Louis region were in the upper 80s Wednesday. However, with temperatures of 100 degrees expected, the organization needs ice to keep 18 horses’ body temperatures regulated.

If humans can become overheated in hot weather, it stands to reason that these massive beasts can as well.

On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from the National Charity League served in Wildwood at the Equine Assisted Therapy.

“I saw that there was an opportunity to come out here today and bring ice to the horses,” said Ella Cooper, a National Charity League volunteer. “I just thought that would be fun and interesting to learn about and do.”

Cooper and her friend Katie Hickman stopped by the nonprofit stables to offer some ice.

“We try to lower the water temperatures with the bags of ice,” said Lulu Bogolin, executive director of Equine Assisted Therapy. “Horses typically like to drink water that is between 45 and 65 degrees. And if it gets much hotter than that, they really stop drinking.”

One hundred-degree days mean they have had to cancel therapy sessions for children and adults.

Equine-assisted therapy uses a formula that adds the outside temperature and the humidity number together.

“At 140, the ability to cool themselves down starts to deplete, and at 150 and over, if they start sweating, they actually need help to be cooled down,” Bogolin said. “So that would be putting ice in water, hosing the horses down, and maybe adding some electrolytes to the water.”

The organization needs ice and volunteers. To donate or volunteer at Equine Assisted Therapy, click here.