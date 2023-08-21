ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Police Foundation is spending around $860,000 to add more overtime patrols around downtown St. Louis.

This is part of an ‘Anti-Violence Crime Initiative’ that launched last month. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that the pilot program pays officers around $70 an hour in overtime pay.

The program primarily consists of four-hour overtime shifts that involve one sergeant and six police officers. This is meant to help crackdown on crime in downtown St. Louis and the downtown West neighborhood.