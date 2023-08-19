ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Police Foundation is spending around $860,000 to add more overtime police patrols around downtown St. Louis.

This is part of an anti-violence crime initiative pilot program that launched last month, which is also supported by first-year police chief Robert Tracy, according to our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The initiative pays officers around $70 an hour in overtime pay. The program primarily consists of four-hour overtime shifts that involve one sergeant and six police officers.

The initiative is intended to help crackdown on crime in Downtown St. Louis and the Downtown West neighborhood. It began less than a month after a mass shooting left one teen dead and several others injured.