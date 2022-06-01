ST. LOUIS – Nonstop travel from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Europe will be back in action Wednesday.

This is the first flight for Lufthansa Airlines. They’ll fly from St. Louis to Frankfurt three times per week. Once on Wednesdays, once on Fridays, and once on Sundays. There will be a big ceremony Wednesday at the airport. It will include a trade delegation of nearly 30 St. Louis business leaders. The first flight will be greeted with a water cannon salute.

The first Lufthansa flight crew arrived Tuesday night to be on Wednesday’s first flight to Frankfurt. They said they’re thrilled to be here.

"We have the first flight out of St. Louis to Frankfurt and I think it's the first nonstop service to the European continent from St. Louis. So we're actually pretty thrilled and excited to have this flight."

The flight leaves at 3:45 p.m. from Terminal Two.

The last nonstop flight was on TWA to Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris in September 2001, according to a press release from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.