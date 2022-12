ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of volunteers with the North American Aerospace Defense Command help out with tracking Santa every year. People use the NORAD Santa Tracker to keep close tabs on his travels. At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, Santa Claus made his way over to the St. Louis area.

With clear skies, he made all his stops in record time this year. This morning, Santa is back at the North Pole taking a much-deserved break. Hopefully, he got to eat lots of good cookies.