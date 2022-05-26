BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A Nordstrom Rack employee is in police custody after admitting to her bosses and investigators to stealing nearly $2,000 over a six-week period earlier this year.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the Brentwood Police Department, the crimes occurred from Feb. 14 to March 24, 2022.

Dejanay Noldon, 22, said she’d processed several phony returns and loaded the proceeds onto a gift card, totaling $1,862.44.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Noldon with one felony count of stealing ($750 or more).